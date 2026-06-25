You can check out and meet two of the more unique creatures now on display at the zoo: the sloth bear cubs.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Meet two of the National Zoo's newest babies — the sloth bears!

They’re two of the National Zoo’s newest fur babies. In Thursday’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax got a sneak peek to say hello to them before anybody else.

You can check out and meet two of the more unique creatures now on display at the zoo: the sloth bear cubs.

If you haven’t heard of a sloth bear before today, join the club. But 6-month-old twins Ozzy and Champa (along with mom Molly) will quickly melt your heart with their playfulness and elite eating abilities.

Considered a “vulnerable” species, sloth bears have a very high birth mortality rate. But these two babies (and mom) have made it through a closely monitored growing period.

The zoo said they hope to keep this family thriving for decades to come. In the next week or so, you could be among the first to see their first steps outside.

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