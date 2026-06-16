How you can see mini donkeys being trained to help veterinarians at the Smithsonian Zoo

The coolest part? Anyone from the public can take a look and see this new "voluntary animal healthcare" up close, simply by passing through and petting some 4-legged friends.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Spending the day with mini donkeys at the Smithsonian Zoo!

Have you ever seen a mini donkey participate in its own doctor’s checkup?

That’s a sentence we never thought we’d type, but now you can see just that at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo!

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax spent the afternoon at the Zoo’s Kids Farm alongside some adorable mini donkeys, where he saw firsthand how new vet techniques and training are helping improve animal healthcare — one appointment at a time.

The coolest part? Anyone from the public can take a look and see this new “voluntary animal healthcare” up close, simply by passing through and petting some 4-legged friends.

The Zoo says it’s all part of an effort to make animal healthcare less stressful for all, and they hope this will ignite a passion for animals in some of their youngest fans!

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