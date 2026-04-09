How to connect to feathered friends using a DC-area pay phone

A pay phone in Takoma Park, Maryland, has become locally famous for playing bird songs to anyone who picks up!

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A pay phone in Takoma Park, Maryland, has become locally famous for playing bird songs to anyone who picks up.

In the latest episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax heads to the Maryland side of this D.C.-area neighborhood to connect to some feathered friends.

Installed in 2016 by local musician/artist and audio engineer David Schulman, this phone aims to connect anyone who passes by to nature, while showing that there’s more to the D.C. region than meets the eye.

From woodpeckers, ducks, crows, hawks, herons and doves, there’s a variety of birds calling you — literally — on the other line! There’s even a tribute to a legendary local wild rooster, who made Takoma Park his home in the ’90s.

Tune in to find out how this “hidden” attraction educates and entertains in the most unlikely location!

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