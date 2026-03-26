How to see DC’s new and improved Air and Space Museum

The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum is getting a total makeover to celebrate 50 years since opening its doors to the public.

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The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum is getting a total makeover to celebrate 50 years since opening its doors to the public.

In the latest episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax put on his hard hat to get an exclusive first look inside two of five new wings set to open July 1. The last two renovated areas will open by the end of 2026.

From the a scale model of the Hubble Space Telescope to a German V-2 rocket from 1944, all the way to Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket, some of the new pieces added to the Air and Space Museum are (literally) out of this world.

In total, the museum has undergone renovations on around 20 separate wings since 2018, with this last group marking the final touches before all construction is complete.

The five exhibits opening on the museum’s 50th anniversary will also coincide with America’s 250th anniversary this summer, making Air and Space (and the entire Smithsonian Institution) a great spot to add to your must-see list!

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