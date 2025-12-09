Have you heard of a bat-eared fox?

For the year's final "Matt About Town" installment at the zoo, we get up close and personal with 1-year-old Ziggy and 2-year-old Lando, two bat-eared foxes.

Two dark brown eyes, gray, raccoon-like fur and the largest ears you’ve ever seen. It’s kind of like a coyote, but fluffier (and much cuter).

Imagine the bat-eared fox staring back at you from less than a foot away — as it eats a dead mouse out of your hand.

This is exactly what happened when we sniffed our way over to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, for the year’s final “Matt About Town” installment at the zoo featuring 1-year-old Ziggy and 2-year-old Lando.

Though they’ve only been at the zoo for a short time, staff say these four-legged friends have already made the quite the impression. They’re a little shy at first but are also quite charismatic.

And as we found out — food can be a big motivator.

Step inside the habitat of Ziggy and Lando, in a rare behind-the-scenes look you won’t see anywhere else, to learn more about the bat-eared fox, and how you can see them for yourself at the zoo!

While we can’t guarantee a face-to-face meeting, your encounter is sure to magical regardless.

Check out all "Matt About Town" episodes here!

