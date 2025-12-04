Befriending great cats at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we're trying our best to win over the hearts of three ferocious, furry newcomers: the Canadian lynx brothers!

Making friends with an apex predator is never easy — especially when that predator is one of the National Zoo’s Great Cats.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re trying our best to win over the hearts of three ferocious, furry newcomers: the Canadian lynx brothers!

Meet Yukon, Jasper and Rocky. The teenage cats, each about 1-and-a-half-years-old, arrived back in September of this year, and are still getting used to their new environment.

The zoo is temporarily housing the brothers to free up space at other zoos across the country and around the world who breed lynx. The Canadian lynx is considered endangered, despite some of the more remote tundra climates they reside in.

During our afternoon as animal keeper apprentices, we spent some time in the lynx enclosure, putting out toys, feeding the cats lunch and bonding behind the scenes in a way few get access to try out. These furry troublemakers might be a handful, but they’re awfully cute!

Learn more about Yukon, Jasper, Rocky and the rest of the zoo’s great cats at the National Zoo’s website.

