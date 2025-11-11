These obscure DC landmarks off Rock Creek Parkway have ties to the construction of the city itself

WTOP's Matt Kaufax heads to the Rock Creek Parkway to uncover one of D.C.'s most obscure landmarks, which connects back to the very construction of our nation's capital.

It’s one of D.C.’s most obscure landmarks — connecting back to the very construction of our nation’s capital — in a spot you might drive or walk by every day and never notice.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re heading to a little clearing on the side of Rock Creek Parkway to uncover the Godey Lime Kilns.

To uncover these hidden gems, we enlisted the help of a D.C. explorer/creator who has been to all 136-plus of D.C.’s neighborhoods, Austin Graff.

Come along to learn about why many federal buildings, and many structures on the campus of a certain D.C. university, owe pieces of themselves to these forgotten landmarks.

