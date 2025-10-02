The world’s longest mural can be found underground in Downtown DC

In the newest episode of "Matt About Town," WTOP's Matt Kaufax visited the Organization of American States building in Downtown D.C. to get an exclusive tour of the "Roots of Peace" mural.

Walking by the Washington Monument on D.C.’s National Mall, you might never know it’s just beneath your feet.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re heading to the Organization of American States building in Downtown D.C. to get an exclusive tour of “Roots of Peace,” the world’s longest underground mural, during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Located in the basement of the building, “Roots of Peace” was painted by Uruguayan artist Carlos Páez Vilaró in 1960, and has been refurbished on multiple occasions since.

It’s more than 530 feet long, only slightly shorter than the Washington Monument if it was laid on its side, and emphasizes themes of tolerance, respect for liberties and cultural exchange — among others. The mural connects two different buildings on the Organization of American States campus. You enter underneath 17th Street and reemerge on 18th Street.

If you don’t know, the Organization of American States is one of the world’s oldest international organizations formed in the 1880s, with 34 member nations from the Western Hemisphere participating today. Many of the participating member states are Latin American countries. Ambassadors, appointed by the governments of member nations, get together on the campus to talk about international policy and intergovernmental cooperation.

Pops of vibrant color, with connecting black lines outlining faces and outstretched arms, make this creation, inspired by abstract artists such as Picasso, a one-of-a-kind piece.

“Roots of Peace” was initially just meant for employees and ambassadors of the organization to view. But now, it’s open to the public for limited touring — if you’re lucky enough to grab a spot!

