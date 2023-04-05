Old Town Alexandria’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ tall ship getting new floating visitor center

Construction began this month for the new Sen. John Warner Maritime Heritage Center at Old Town Alexandria’s Waterfront Park in Virginia for the Providence ship.

The tall ship Providence, a reproduction of an 18th-century sailing vessel that's had a role in two Pirates of the Caribbean movies, will have a new home in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, this summer. (Courtesy Tall Ship Providence Foundation) Courtesy Tall Ship Providence Foundation Construction began this month for the new Sen. John Warner Maritime Heritage Center at Old Town Alexandria's Waterfront Park in Virginia for the Providence ship. (Courtesy Tall Ship Providence Foundation) Courtesy Tall Ship Providence Foundation It will include a 100-foot-long floating dock where Providence will tie up, two cottages to house the Tall Ship Providence Foundation's education center, Naval history theater, ticket office and gift shop. (Courtesy Tall Ship Providence Foundation)

The tall ship Providence, a reproduction of an 18th-century sailing vessel that’s had a role in two “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies, will have a new home in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, this summer.

Construction began this month for the new Sen. John Warner Maritime Heritage Center at Old Town’s Waterfront Park. Work in Old Town, including utilities, demolition of existing pilings and pier installation, is now underway.

The floating Maritime Heritage Center is being built in Baltimore at marine construction company Cianbro, and will be floated down the river to Old Town in mid-to-late April.

The new center will include a 100-foot-long floating dock where Providence will tie up, two cottages to house the Tall Ship Providence Foundation’s education center, a naval history theater, ticket office and gift shop.

Providence was built for the American Bicentennial celebration in 1976. The Tall Ship Providence Foundation was founded in 2017 by a group of Alexandria business leaders to buy and resort the ship to serve as a floating museum.

The ship made its debut in Alexandria in 2019.

Tours from the new Maritime Heritage Center will begin in mid-June during Alexandria Portside Festival. It will offer historical tours, public sales, private charters and events rentals.

Providence is currently docked at a temporary visitor’s center at 1 Cameron Street.

The ship is a full-scale replica of the Continental Navy’s first warship, which served under General George Washington. It was heavily damaged in a 2015 storm.