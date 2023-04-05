TRUMP INDICTMENT: What to know about Trump's day in court | Analysis: Case raises thorny legal issues | Trump pleads not guilty | For Trump, attention is attention | Photos
Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Old Town Alexandria's 'Pirates…

Old Town Alexandria’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ tall ship getting new floating visitor center

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 5, 2023, 8:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The tall ship Providence, a reproduction of an 18th-century sailing vessel that’s had a role in two Pirates of the Caribbean movies, will have a new home in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, this summer. (Courtesy Tall Ship Providence Foundation)
Courtesy Tall Ship Providence Foundation
Construction began this month for the new Sen. John Warner Maritime Heritage Center at Old Town Alexandria’s Waterfront Park in Virginia for the Providence ship. (Courtesy Tall Ship Providence Foundation)
Courtesy Tall Ship Providence Foundation
It will include a 100-foot-long floating dock where Providence will tie up, two cottages to house the Tall Ship Providence Foundation’s education center, Naval history theater, ticket office and gift shop. (Courtesy Tall Ship Providence Foundation)
Courtesy Tall Ship Providence Foundation
(1/3)

The tall ship Providence, a reproduction of an 18th-century sailing vessel that’s had a role in two “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies, will have a new home in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, this summer.

Construction began this month for the new Sen. John Warner Maritime Heritage Center at Old Town’s Waterfront Park. Work in Old Town, including utilities, demolition of existing pilings and pier installation, is now underway.

The floating Maritime Heritage Center is being built in Baltimore at marine construction company Cianbro, and will be floated down the river to Old Town in mid-to-late April.

The new center will include a 100-foot-long floating dock where Providence will tie up, two cottages to house the Tall Ship Providence Foundation’s education center, a naval history theater, ticket office and gift shop.

Providence was built for the American Bicentennial celebration in 1976. The Tall Ship Providence Foundation was founded in 2017 by a group of Alexandria business leaders to buy and resort the ship to serve as a floating museum.

The ship made its debut in Alexandria in 2019.

Tours from the new Maritime Heritage Center will begin in mid-June during Alexandria Portside Festival. It will offer historical tours, public sales, private charters and events rentals.

Providence is currently docked at a temporary visitor’s center at 1 Cameron Street.

The ship is a full-scale replica of the Continental Navy’s first warship, which served under General George Washington. It was heavily damaged in a 2015 storm.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up