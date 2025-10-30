Haunted attraction in Loudoun County takes Halloween frights to new heights

In the latest episode of "Matt About Town," WTOP's Matt Kaufax heads to Lovettsville, Virginia, to spotlight Milltown Haunt, a haunted farm in Loudoun County.

If you like to be scared and want to experience the Halloween fright of the season in the D.C. region, you might want to check out this new haunted farm in Loudoun County.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re heading to Lovettsville, Virginia, to spotlight Milltown Haunt!

In just its second year, Milltown is jumping off the map … or maybe it was us doing the jumping.

The family-owned spot features multiple haunts, mazes and great fall treats and vibes. Come along on a video journey to see how it caters to fears of all kinds and is turning heads — all the way around!

Tickets are still available for Halloween and the first couple days of November. To learn more about Milltown Haunt and see for yourself, head to its website.

