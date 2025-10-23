In this “Matt About Town,” we're taking you on a walk through Congressional Cemetery in D.C. at a Halloween event that's become a must-attend: “Soul Strolls!”

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Halloween and history come to life at Congressional Cemetery’s Soul Strolls

The most fun you can have with the dead this Halloween might be at D.C.’s historic Congressional Cemetery.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re taking you on a walk through the gravestones at an event that’s become a must-attend in the District: “Soul Strolls!”

A colonial guide walks you along your journey through the cemetery by lantern light. You’ll encounter actors who inhabit the real-life personas of those interred at the Congressional Cemetery and who tell the riveting (and sometimes gruesome and scary) stories of their journeys into the afterlife.

It’s all part of the theater that this iconic Halloween cemetery tour has become known for over the years. There’s also food, music and beverage options on every stroll. Between the history, colonial aesthetic and spooky vibe as you walk past some of the cemetery’s magnificent grave sites, you’ll feel as if you’ve been transported to another time.

Tickets to “Soul Strolls: Grave Robbing and Resurrection” are available on the Congressional Cemetery website.

Hear “Matt About Town” first every Tuesday and Thursday on 103.5 FM!

If you have a story idea you’d like Matt to cover, email him, or chat with him on Instagram and TikTok.

Check out all “Matt About Town” episodes here!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.