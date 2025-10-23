Live Radio
Halloween and history come to life at Congressional Cemetery’s Soul Strolls

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

October 23, 2025, 4:02 AM

Halloween and history come to life at Congressional Cemetery’s Soul Strolls

The most fun you can have with the dead this Halloween might be at D.C.’s historic Congressional Cemetery.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re taking you on a walk through the gravestones at an event that’s become a must-attend in the District: “Soul Strolls!”

A colonial guide walks you along your journey through the cemetery by lantern light. You’ll encounter actors who inhabit the real-life personas of those interred at the Congressional Cemetery and who tell the riveting (and sometimes gruesome and scary) stories of their journeys into the afterlife.

It’s all part of the theater that this iconic Halloween cemetery tour has become known for over the years. There’s also food, music and beverage options on every stroll. Between the history, colonial aesthetic and spooky vibe as you walk past some of the cemetery’s magnificent grave sites, you’ll feel as if you’ve been transported to another time.

Tickets to “Soul Strolls: Grave Robbing and Resurrection” are available on the Congressional Cemetery website.

