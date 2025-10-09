Bringing jazz to Gen Z: Musician sings the classics for modern audiences in DC area

Daniel Murray, of Alexandria, Virginia, has been making a name for himself as a Gen Z artist bringing back jazz to a modern audience.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Gen Z musician sings the classics for modern audiences in DC area

He’s been called the “Frank Sinatra of the DMV.”

But 26-year-old singer Daniel Murray has been making a name for himself too — as the Gen Z artist bringing back jazz and the vocal stylings of classic crooners to a modern audience.

A native of Alexandria, Virginia, Murray only started singing publicly two years ago, when he began busking in Old Town around the King Street and Waterfront Park areas.

It hasn’t taken long for him to amass hundreds of thousands of followers on social media, and gain a worldwide reputation as a vivacious showman with a vibrant vibe and velvety voice.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re heading to a jam session at Old Town’s Pier Bar, where you can catch regularly Murray and other young local musicians bringing the vibes of old-school jazz back to the public.

Especially in today’s age of modern pop, it’s a breath of fresh air!

You can learn more about Murray on his website.

Hear “Matt About Town” first every Tuesday and Thursday on 103.5 FM!

If you have a story idea you’d like Matt to cover, email him, or chat with him on Instagram and TikTok.

Check out all “Matt About Town” episodes here!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.