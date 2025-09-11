Mullets, mullets and more mullets: Maryland’s second annual ‘party in the back’ competition returns

Maryland's premier hairstyle competition, where the only aim is to let that party in the back fly, has returned for another year of luscious, flowing, hysterical fun.

Maryland’s premier hairstyle competition, where the only aim is to let that party in the back fly, returned for another year of luscious, flowing, hysterical fun last weekend.

It’s been one year since WTOP covered the inaugural “Mullet Madness” contest from the Maryland State Fairgrounds on “Matt About Town.” And while we thought there was no way the sequel could possibly top the State Fair’s original mullet competition, we were wrong.

Come along for yet another wild ride, with an even more wild cast of characters, to highlight an event that emphasizes, without a doubt, just how truly unique the Capital region community is.

