This little-known army of volunteers keeps DC’s most treasured monuments pristine

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

July 24, 2025, 5:11 AM

Behind the scenes: How the National Mall and DC's monuments stay pristine!

Ever wonder how D.C.’s National Mall stays beautiful year-round? A large part of the credit goes to a little-known army of volunteers, who come from all over the country to keep the District beautiful.

In Thursday’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax heads to the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial and provides a helping hand to the National Association of Landscape Professionals.

NALP is a trade association composed of several landscaping business member companies from as far away as California and Florida, which join forces every July to donate their time to special projects in D.C. on the National Mall and at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

While it can be hard work, volunteers say it’s some of the most fulfilling things they do all year!

Matt Kaufax

If there's an off-the-beaten-path type of attraction, person or phenomenon in the D.C. area that you think more people should know about, Matt is your guy. An award-winning reporter for WTOP, he's always on the hunt for stories that provide a unique local flavor—a slice of life if you will.

matt.kaufax@wtop.com

