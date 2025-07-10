Tennis summer programs transforming the lives of kids in DC’s Wards 7 and 8

Combining tennis and academics to transform the lives of D.C. kids in Wards 7 and 8 — that's the mission of the Washington Tennis & Education Foundation.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re lacing up and experiencing firsthand the power of sport when it comes to building better lives for D.C.’s youth, and heading back to summer camp with the Washington Tennis & Education Foundation!

This month, the foundation is celebrating 70 years of impact in the D.C. region through extracurricular summer programs such as its 9-week camp that it’s able to offer free of charge, through generous donations from the community.

Especially in neighborhoods where kids have big dreams and little access, the work the nonprofit is doing can be life-altering.

The foundation’s 70th anniversary celebrations will culminate in its “Share the Love” Gala, held on July 18. To learn more about the event, head to its website. You can also hear more about the foundation’s mission and learn how you can donate toward the dreams of D.C. youth at the foundation’s website.

