This DC content creator has become locally famous for exploring every DC neighborhood

WTOP's Matt Kaufax caught up with local adventurer Austin Graff, who documented his hidden gem finds across all eight wards of D.C.

Exploring all the neighborhoods of D.C. is no small feat. But for one explorer and online creator, it’s part of his mission to fully immerse himself in the nation’s capital.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax caught up with local adventurer Austin Graff, who has built a loyal social media following by documenting his hidden gem finds across all eight wards of D.C. and beyond.

A native of Tatarstan, located within Russia, Austin has now lived in D.C. for around 20 years. He said he became inspired to explore every D.C. neighborhood during the pandemic, and hasn’t looked back since.

His online guide, which is free to the public, can be found on his website.

Austin said he does what he does to inspire curiosity and encourage others to develop a deeper love for the nation’s capital, the city they call home.

At “Matt About Town,” our team agrees: Fostering an appreciation for the D.C.-area community through the exploration of hidden gems is a message we can all get behind.

