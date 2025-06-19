This obscure DC monument takes the last name ‘Fish’ a little too literally

Dedicated to a former regional director of the National Park Service, these fish heads were commissioned as a tongue-in-cheek retirement gift to Manus "Jack" Fish.

For a job well done serving the country, some might get towering memorials or staggering monuments commemorating their achievements forever; others get their face on a fish.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re exploring a hilarious and obscure monument in Southwest D.C. that takes the last name “Fish” very literally.

Often mistaken for President Jimmy Carter, this pair of obscure structures is definitely a conversation starter … if you can find them!

