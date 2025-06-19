Live Radio
This obscure DC monument takes the last name ‘Fish’ a little too literally

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

June 19, 2025, 5:18 AM

These obscure DC landmarks have a hilarious connection to the National Park Service

For a job well done serving the country, some might get towering memorials or staggering monuments commemorating their achievements forever; others get their face on a fish.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re exploring a hilarious and obscure monument in Southwest D.C. that takes the last name “Fish” very literally.

Dedicated to a former regional director of the National Park Service in the D.C. area, these fish heads were commissioned as a tongue-in-cheek retirement gift to Manus “Jack” Fish.

Often mistaken for President Jimmy Carter, this pair of obscure structures is definitely a conversation starter … if you can find them!

Matt Kaufax

If there's an off-the-beaten-path type of attraction, person, or phenomenon in the DC area that you think more people should know about, Matt is your guy. As the features reporter for WTOP, he's always on the hunt for stories that provide a unique local flavor—a slice of life if you will.

matt.kaufax@wtop.com

