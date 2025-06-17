What does iconic designer Tiffany & Co. have to do with Arlington National Cemetery?

Did you know that, hidden away deep in the oldest sections of Arlington National Cemetery, you can find headstones designed by the iconic jeweler Tiffany & Co.?

Did you know that hidden away, deep in the oldest sections of Arlington National Cemetery, you can find headstones designed by the iconic jeweler Tiffany & Co.?

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re taking a stroll through the hallowed grounds to explore the history of Tiffany, and how this luxurious American company came to craft some of the cemetery’s rarest and most intricate burial markers.

The history of the Tiffany headstones at Arlington National Cemetery dates all the way back to the 1890s, when Louis Comfort Tiffany, son of Tiffany founder Charles Lewis Tiffany, created his own offshoot of the company called Tiffany Studios.

Over the course of more than 30 years, the studio produced the pieces you’ll see in this video, adding an intriguing layer of art history to Arlington’s already rich story.

