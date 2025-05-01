Museum spotlight: Lesser-known Italian art and history await in DC

Looking for a quintessential museum experience in a place you might not have been before? You might want to check out the Italian American Museum of Washington, D.C.

Looking for a quintessential museum experience in a place you might not have been before? You might want to check out the Italian American Museum of Washington DC.

Since 2021, the IAMDC is one of the lesser-known museums of the District, but its breathtaking art, captivating artifacts and interesting stories of individuals who helped shape the fabric of the nation’s capital are worth the trip.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax paid a visit to IAMDC, where he not only toured the museum, but got a chance to immerse himself in the attached cultural center. There, he learned an old Italian card game, Briscola, and tried his best to keep up with some of D.C.’s best veteran players.

IAMDC tours are available by appointment only. To learn more about the museum and book a visit, head to their website.

You can also check out their bilingual newspaper, Voce Italiana Online.

