Did you know Va. has its own professional basketball team?

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax laced up his basketball shoes and practiced with the Virginia Valley Vipers team.

Alley-oops, threes and pure electricity are just a few things you’re missing out on if you haven’t been to a Virginia Valley Vipers game yet.

The professional team, part of an organization called The Basketball League (the country’s third largest pro basketball division), is in its third year of existence — their first in Purcellville, Virginia, after spending two years in Winchester.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax laced up his basketball shoes and went out to Patrick Henry College in Purcellville, also known as the “Viper Pit,” where he practiced with the Vipers squad in the place where they play their home games.

There, he talked to players, coaches and owners to learn more about the team and their connection to the local community.

EDITOR’S NOTE: In-game video footage used in this story was provided by Vipers team videographer Charlotte Miller.

