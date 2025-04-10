Live Radio
Home » Matt About Town » Meet the 'DMV Roving…

Meet the ‘DMV Roving Sketcher’: A courtroom-esque sketch artist for local musicians

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

April 10, 2025, 4:57 AM

Meet the ‘DMV Roving Sketcher’: A sketch artist for local musicians

Armed with a bag of assorted colored pencils, a notebook and a discerning eye, Galen Summers has become a mainstay at local music gigs and known by many artists in the D.C. scene.

Known online as the “DMV Roving Sketcher,” Summers estimates he’s been to hundreds of shows and sketched thousands of musicians on stage.

Summers’ unique artistic flair and style, which almost looks like a variation of a courtroom sketch, have garnered him local fame that give him an aura every time he enters a venue.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax decided to drop in on a “session” of Summers’ where he sketched D.C.-based band Argo and Violet Queens during a recent performance at Comet Ping Pong in Northwest.

Watch Summers’ process unfold amid the live music chaos, which Matt documented in real time, from the opening notes of the set to finished drawings!

Hear “Matt About Town” first every Tuesday and Thursday on 103.5 FM!

If you have a story idea you’d like Matt to cover, email him, or chat with him on Instagram and TikTok.

Check out all “Matt About Town” episodes here!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Matt Kaufax

If there's an off-the-beaten-path type of attraction, person, or phenomenon in the DC area that you think more people should know about, Matt is your guy. As the features reporter for WTOP, he's always on the hunt for stories that provide a unique local flavor—a slice of life if you will.

matt.kaufax@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up