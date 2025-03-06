Immerse yourself in the ‘Tokyo Drift’ of DC-area cycling events: Underground parking garage races! 

The underground Garage Racing National Championships, designed to highlight alternative transportation and the National Landing district, takes the concept of a parking garage race and kick things into a whole new gear of fun.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. ‘The Fast and the Furious’ meets the DMV cycling scene at underground garage races

It’s one of the coolest events on two wheels in the D.C. area that few know about, and the best tour de parking lot you’ll find in the entire country.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax goes behind the scenes at National Landing’s underground Garage Racing National Championships.

The Garage Racing National Championships, put on by the National Landing Business Improvement District and CXHAIRS, happen once a year and are a huge draw for the D.C. area’s vibrant cycling community. The event is the only one of its kind in the country, and is derived from the cyclo-cross bike racing style, in which racers ride bikes around a designed circuit.

For this event, the twist is that they’re on level G4 of an Arlington Parking Garage!

The National Championships, designed to highlight alternative transportation and the National Landing district, takes the concept of a parking garage race and kick things into a whole new gear of fun.

The whole event culminates in a family-friendly “anything goes” race, in which bikers can literally wear whatever costume and pedal whatever homemade contraption on wheels they want.

During his freewheeling journey, Matt rode racing bikes, tried a stationary bike or two, put on some costumes, and even hitched a ride with a T-Rex, a skeleton, some wizards and a horse on skis.

It’s a video you won’t want to miss — only on WTOP!

To learn more about annual events like this (open to the public), and to find out what else is happening, visit the National Landing website.

Hear “Matt About Town” first every Tuesday and Thursday on 103.5 FM!

If you have a story idea you’d like Matt to cover, email him, or chat with him on Instagram and TikTok.

Check out all “Matt About Town” episodes here!

If you have a story idea you’d like Matt to cover, email him, or chat with him on Instagram and TikTok. Check out all “Matt About Town” episodes here!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.