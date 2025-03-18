Live Radio
Home » Matt About Town » Can you identify the…

Can you identify the first pair of cherry trees ever planted in DC?

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

March 18, 2025, 5:00 AM

Explore the mystery behind the ‘first’ cherry blossoms ever planted in DC

Somewhere in D.C.’s Tidal Basin are two of the oldest cherry blossoms ever planted in the District.

But, finding the pair among the now 3,700 trees in the heart of the city has remained a mystery for over a century.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax decided to go to West Potomac Park ahead of peak bloom, and try his luck at uncovering the truth.

Come along with Matt — and a familiar National Park Service Ranger — for a deep dive into the backstory of D.C.’s pair of “original” cherry blossom trees!

Hear “Matt About Town” first every Tuesday and Thursday on 103.5 FM!

If you have a story idea you’d like Matt to cover, email him, or chat with him on Instagram and TikTok.

Check out all “Matt About Town” episodes here!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Matt Kaufax

If there's an off-the-beaten-path type of attraction, person, or phenomenon in the DC area that you think more people should know about, Matt is your guy. As the features reporter for WTOP, he's always on the hunt for stories that provide a unique local flavor—a slice of life if you will.

matt.kaufax@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up