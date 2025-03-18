Can you identify the first pair of cherry trees ever planted in DC?

In today's episode of "Matt About Town," WTOP's Matt Kaufax went the Tidal Basin ahead of peak bloom to explore the first cherry blossoms ever planted in D.C.

Somewhere in D.C.’s Tidal Basin are two of the oldest cherry blossoms ever planted in the District.

But, finding the pair among the now 3,700 trees in the heart of the city has remained a mystery for over a century.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax decided to go to West Potomac Park ahead of peak bloom, and try his luck at uncovering the truth.

Come along with Matt — and a familiar National Park Service Ranger — for a deep dive into the backstory of D.C.’s pair of “original” cherry blossom trees!

