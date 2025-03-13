Live Radio
Did you know the DC area actually experiences 12 seasons?

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

March 13, 2025, 4:31 AM

A groundbreaking new “report” reveals that there are actually eight more seasons than we thought here in the D.C. area.

According to the new data, obtained from some friends over at Secret Washington DC by WTOP’s Matt Kaufax, we are currently in the “Spring of Deception,” which occurs just before “Third Winter” and the dreaded “Pollening.”

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” Matt found out many of you may have already known about the 12 seasons of D.C., even if it was just subconsciously.

Come along with Matt as he journeys across the National Mall to answer the most important question of them all: Is the nice weather here to stay?

Matt Kaufax

If there's an off-the-beaten-path type of attraction, person, or phenomenon in the DC area that you think more people should know about, Matt is your guy. As the features reporter for WTOP, he's always on the hunt for stories that provide a unique local flavor—a slice of life if you will.

matt.kaufax@wtop.com

