Panda-monium … closer than you’ve ever been before: Tag along with National Zoo panda keepers!

The giant pandas at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute are famous throughout the world. But, if you thought the “pandamonium” when newcomers Bao Li and Qing Bao arrived at the zoo back in January was a big deal, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

Matt talked to Mariel Lally, who, as the zoo’s animal keeper charged with caring for the pandas, arguably has the most enviable job in the D.C. region, if not the nation. He went behind the scenes with Lally to get a first-hand look at a training session, play time, and lots of snacking and sleeping.

Mariel grew up in the D.C. area and visited the Smithsonian Zoo often. She knew from a young age she wanted to be an animal keeper but never dreamed she would end up right in the nation’s capital with the pandas.

A temporary stint turned into a nine-year career, including highlights such as accompanying Bao Li and Qing Bao on the FedEx plane, dubbed the Panda Express, from China to the U.S.

Come along with Matt as he lives a day in the life of a panda keeper at the zoo.

