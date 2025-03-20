Live Radio
This hidden gem of a monument tells the story of the women who sacrificed for suffrage

Matt Kaufax

March 20, 2025

This Virginia monument tells the story of the women who sacrificed for suffrage

In serene Occoquan Park in Lorton, Virginia, you'll find a hidden gem of a monument dedicated to the women of America who fought for the right to vote.

In today's episode of "Matt About Town," WTOP's Matt Kaufax visited the Turning Point Suffragist Memorial to celebrate Women's History Month.

Come along with Matt to see why this monument is what some call "the best-kept secret in American history."

Matt Kaufax

If there's an off-the-beaten-path type of attraction, person, or phenomenon in the DC area that you think more people should know about, Matt is your guy. As the features reporter for WTOP, he's always on the hunt for stories that provide a unique local flavor—a slice of life if you will.

matt.kaufax@wtop.com

