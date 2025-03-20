This hidden gem of a monument tells the story of the women who sacrificed for suffrage

WTOP’s Matt Kaufax visits the Turning Point Suffragist Memorial to see why this monument is what some call "the best-kept secret in American history."

In serene Occoquan Park in Lorton, Virginia, you’ll find a hidden gem of a monument dedicated to the women of America who fought for the right to vote.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax visited the Turning Point Suffragist Memorial to celebrate Women’s History Month.

Come along with Matt to see why this monument is what some call “the best-kept secret in American history.”

