2 million Lego bricks await at this new DC attraction

In today's episode of "Matt About Town," WTOP's Matt Kaufax visited a massive new exhibition that just landed in D.C. called the "Art of the Brick."

Where can you find 2 million bricks in the nation’s capital? Lego bricks, that is?

The 30,000-square-foot space boasts 130 Lego sculptures depicting everything from life-size Lego replicas of classical and modern art pieces to an animal hall populated by a whole safari’s worth of bricks.

Presented by Exhibition Hub and Fever, the internationally famous exhibit which has been featured across the world, has finally landed at the Rhode Island Center in Northeast D.C. and is scheduled to run throughout the winter.

Come along with Matt on a journey that explores the creative side of Lego bricks and shows us how this childhood fascination can create art that transcends age.

To get tickets, visit the expo’s website.

