The 37th annual 17th Street High Heel Race takes place in Dupont Circle this week. How did the tradition begin?

D.C.’s 17th Street High Heel Race returns Tuesday. But how much do you know about the tradition’s history?

Vincent Slatt, director of archiving for the Rainbow History Project and treasurer of the Dupont Circle Advisory Neighborhood Commission, said the tradition began in 1986.

“A bunch of drag queens ran up the side of the street, from what is now JR’s Bar on 17th up the street to Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse, took a shot and ran back and the winner got their bar tab covered,” Slatt said.

But over the last 30 years, he said the annual tradition has grown into a community celebration, serving as a symbol of how safe and integral the LGBTQ community is in D.C.

On Tuesday evening, spectators will gather on 17th Street NW between P and S streets to watch as the 37th annual race takes place in Dupont Circle, widely known as D.C’s premier gay neighborhood or “gayborhood.”

As the event grew through the decades, the city became more involved. In 2018, the race was officially proclaimed an Official Mayoral Event by Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Slatt said the event is a symbol of how close knit the LGBTQ community is in D.C. The race’s goal is to unite the community even further.

“For the longest time, gay people were hidden in the closet, isolated. We are a minority, usually at work, at church, anywhere else, and so to come together and see that we’re all united, and we’re not such a small group,” Slatt said.

Theo Greene is an associate professor and chair of sociology at Bowdoin College, and author of the book, “Not in My Gayborhood! Gay Neighborhoods and the Rise of the Vicarious Citizen.”

He said because of gentrification and mainstream acceptance, gayborhoods such as Dupont Circle are threatened to lose their status as safe spaces for queer people.

“LGBT people still rely on spaces like Dupont Circle and 17th Street as safe spaces for them to come together and become a part of the community. And so, these forms of traditions, from the Pride Parades to the High Heel Race, represent these very symbolic reminders to the community of the history and the culture that anchors the LGBT communities as we see as a lot of these spaces disappear,” he said.

If you’re interested in participating in the race, you can register in person on the day of the event. Street closures will be in place, and area bars and restaurants will feature specials.

“This is a wonderful opportunity, particularly for our queer youth populations, to get away from some of our technology and really come together to celebrate being together as a community, creating a place and perpetuating a tradition that I think will be a part of our community in Washington for many years to come,” Greene said.

As for if there are any special plans for next year’s race, when World Pride 2025 will be taking place in D.C., Slatt was coy.

“Stay tuned and buy some new heels,” Slatt said.

