‘Games are magic’: New vintage arcade, restaurant and bar coming soon to the DC region

Do you remember going to the arcade as a kid? What if you could recreate the experience of playing on a giant vintage console — while enjoying your favorite food and drinks — as an adult?

A couple of Alexandria, Virginia, entrepreneurs are looking to do just that.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax visited the north end of Old Town Alexandria, to check out the soon-to-be home of Continues Arcade.

Continues Arcade said it promises to feature all your favorites: Retro pinball machines, a restaurant and bar (run by D.C.-area celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn), plus dozens and dozens of restored, wooden gaming cabinets from the 1980s and 1990s.

Come along with Matt to get a sneak preview of what to expect in the space and get ready to experience some intense nostalgia with your favorite gaming titles!

