DC, Capitals fans celebrate Ovechkin with ‘GR8 City Celebration’

Washington Capitals fans stood in the pouring rain for hours Friday before entering D.C.'s Capital One Arena — all to take part in honoring Alex Ovechkin.

The Russian goal scorer, who broke Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goal scoring record Sunday, was honored once again, but, this time, it was in front of the city that he said helped him grow up and become a man.

“It’s tremendous,” Ovechkin said when reflecting on the week since breaking the record. “I still can’t believe, like it’s happening, and it’s such a great moment for me, for my family, for all organization, for D.C.”

Monumental officials originally scheduled the event to be held at Union Station but changed the location to Capital One Arena to accommodate more fans.

Once inside, fans participate in multiple activities around the arena, including meeting current and former players, petting goats wearing Caps jerseys, and getting inked with a special Ovechkin tattoo.

Stephanie Chewning, 27, of Virginia, wore her Ovi chain around her neck in addition to her Capitals hoodie as she watched one of the tattoo artists from D.C.’s Tattoo Paradise start placing “GR8” on her left arm. She rushed to be one of the first to get inked with a tattoo.

“I went with the ‘GR8’ because that’s just simply what he is. He’s the great,” Chewning said. “Great eight. Alexander the great.”

Matt Knopp, a 15-year season ticket member who also works at Tattoo Paradise, understood why Chewning and others chose to get inked up to mark the occasion.

“The problem is if you get the ‘895,’ if he scores 1,005, are you going to add to it at the end?” he said with a smirk.

The festivities moved to the stage for a special ceremony, which featured comments from team owner Ted Leonsis. Later, D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson awarded Ovechkin a special proclamation for his historic achievement.

“What’s up guys,” Ovechkin said after entering the stage with a smile.

He was soon joined by teammates T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Bäckström, where they spoke about their relationship on and off the ice in a panel discussion. As soon as the onstage production wrapped up, Bäckström rushed off stage — only to return holding a white baby goat.

“I present to you: The Goat,” Bäckström said, which led to loud applause from the crowd.

“It all seems like a dream,” hockey analyst Alan May told WTOP. “For us to be able to give it back to our fans and Alex to share it with everyone, makes it extra special for this area.”

Leonsis agreed, stating while he and Ovechkin shared laughs on stage about extending his contract for another 15 years, the Capitals must do something to keep him and other key players in the organization for decades to come.

“For the last month, this was the most important sports story in the world, and so all eyes were on us,” Leonsis said. “The way he comported himself, the dignity, the grace that he showed the way that Wayne handed that off. It was really a wonderful, wonderful sports moment.”

For Ovechkin, while the focus will return to the Capitals chase for another Stanley Cup trophy, he said D.C. will always have a special place in his heart, calling the District “my second home.”

“If you look back 20 years, we didn’t have many fans like right now,” he said. “It’s sold out, everybody cheering, everybody supports their Capitals and it’s unbelievable to be a part of it and see how we grew as a group, as a team and as a fan base.”

