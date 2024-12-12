Explore the lost art of telling Christmas ghost stories on this historic Alexandria tour

What’s better than walking around in a Christmas Hallmark town this time of year? Pairing the experience with frights and spooky ghost stories of course.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax stopped by Old Town Alexandria for the second annual Holiday Haunts Tour.

Matt found that, beneath the historic cobblestone streets, warm Christmas lights hanging overhead on rows of trees, and a giant Christmas tree illuminating all of city square, there are lesser-known, spooky secrets of Christmas buried just waiting to be rediscovered.

Walking the streets of Old Town Alexandria, alongside a guide dressed in their best Charles Dickens costume and holding a lantern to illuminate the way, Matt found you can experience the magic of the holiday season, while also learning some cool history, and exploring the lost Victorian tradition of telling ghost stories at Christmastime.

To book a tour for yourself, visit the Alexandria Colonial Tours page as tours run through the beginning of 2025.

