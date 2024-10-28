Pups, paths and an oath of paw-fice: Take a B.A.R.K. Ranger adventure with your dog

WTOP’s Matt Kaufax hiked to Rock Creek Park, where he witnessed a new pack of best friends get initiated into the National Park Service’s B.A.R.K Ranger program.

It’s a four-legged friend story fit for the nation’s capital that’ll have you howling with laughter.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax hiked to Rock Creek Park, where he witnessed a new pack of best friends get initiated into the National Park Service’s B.A.R.K Ranger program.

It’s a program that’s been around for a while, but has really been picking up speed, thanks in part to social media. The National Park Service told WTOP it previously didn’t offer B.A.R.K. Ranger registration events regularly in the nation’s capital, but have started putting dates on the calendar for recurring activities on the last Saturday of every month.

You can find out about the latest B.A.R.K. Ranger opportunities for you and your dog online.

B.A.R.K. Rangers are dogs who have been through a brief education on how to be behave when visiting one of the national parks.

B.A.R.K. isn’t just a cute name. It’s an acronym, that stands for:

Bag your pet’s waste

Always leash your pet

Respect wildlife

Know where you can go

When you go to an event, you’ll learn more about sustainability and responsible pet-owner practices when visiting trails that D.C.-area residents use every day. A central aim of the program is learning how to be a good environmental custodian.

At a typical event, you can go on a Ranger-guided hike through some of the D.C. area’s most beautiful trials. Afterward, your dog can get their paw stamped, “fill out” a certificate and be awarded a badge (in the form of a collar tag), which lets the world know they are now a full-fledged, bone-a-fide B.A.R.K. Ranger.

But, as Matt found out, another benefit of the program is making new friends, of both the two and four-legged variety, through a shared community of canine and outdoor recreation love. Especially this time of year, some of the friends Matt met might have also been in costume and were embracing the Halloween festivities.

Come along on a video journey with some of the cutest pups in the DMV!

