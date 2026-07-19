Virginia man killed in Woodbridge motorcycle crash

The Prince William County Police Department said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash that killed a 36-year-old Woodbridge man.

A Virginia man was killed late Saturday in Woodbridge after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into a guardrail, police said.

The Prince William County Police Department said the crash happened as Michael Layne Hall, 36, of Woodbridge, was traveling on the eastbound lanes of Old Bridge Road, just as he approached Colby Drive.

“The operator attempted to navigate a right curve in the roadway and crossed into the median, before striking a traffic sign and guardrail,” police said in a Sunday release.

Prince William County officers responded to the Woodbridge scene shortly before 11 p.m.

Preliminary findings by police indicate speed played a factor in the crash. The motorcycle Hall was operating was identified as a 2014 Yamaha CYL – (M) YZF-R1, according to police.

Authorities said Hall was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip .

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