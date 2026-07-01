Republican nominee Dan Cox bites back at Gov. Moore on Maryland redistricting

Republican Dan Cox, who's challenging Wes Moore for the Maryland governorship, seems to be at odds with the Democratic governor on the issue of redistricting.

Republican Dan Cox, who’s challenging Wes Moore for the Maryland governorship, is at odds with the Democratic governor on the issue of redistricting.

Moore told WTOP last week that lawmakers will be called back to Annapolis for a special session focused on redrawing the state’s congressional map.

Moore has pushed to redraw the map in a way that could shift Maryland’s congressional delegation from seven Democrats and one Republican to all Democrats. Moore said he wants to fight against similar efforts by President Donald Trump and lawmakers in Republican-led states.

“We’re watching our democracy being not just challenged but being robbed in broad daylight, that we cannot just sit on our hands while we’re being punched in the face. Maryland needs to respond if other states in the country are being asked to respond,” Moore told WTOP.

Cox spoke with WTOP anchor Nick Iannelli about the redistricting fight and how he believes it could impact November’s election.

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Dan Cox talks with WTOP's Nick Iannelli about how he views the redistricting fight.

The transcript below has been lightly edited for clarity.

Nick Iannelli: What’s your response to Gov. Moore when you hear him say he wants to do this to protect democracy and fight back against the efforts of President Trump and Republicans in other states?

Dan Cox: He’s barking up the wrong tree. He’s focused on federal issues when our own state is in peril. Millions of Marylanders are dealing with higher taxes, higher electric bills, the highest electric bills in the nation, real kitchen table issues, and instead he wants to go and play in national politics. People are fed up, and that’s why I’m running. Nick Iannelli: I hear what you’re saying, that you want to focus on other things, but it’s not going away, because Gov. Moore is basically promising that there will be a special session, that lawmakers are going to move ahead with this, and once that happens, how will that impact the race for governor?

Dan Cox: It’s typical, more of the same of denying Maryland voices, and it’s going to backfire on him, because Maryland is so fed up with this governor who’s not dealing with Maryland issues and listening to their voices. This is an outrage. Wes Moore wants to forget all of Maryland, he doesn’t want diversity of opinion, thought or voice. I strongly stand with our Congressman Andy Harris. He’s the only Republican voice in Congress for Maryland, and he is literally speaking for 40% of Marylanders, if not more. Because obviously there are a lot of independents who appreciate alternative and diverse opinions. We need to have all Marylanders represented, and Wes Moore wants to prevent that. It actually is probably going to play out in our favor in the race, and against him, because if he’s looking for something to motivate the Eastern Shore, and even the western Maryland regions, if he wants to motivate them to the polls, he’s going to do it if he’s going to pass this. And that’s because he’s enraging everyone with trying to eliminate their voice. So you better believe it, this is going to backfire on Wes Moore personally in his race for governor. Nick Iannelli: This is interesting, because this is an issue that’s coming straight from the governor. It wouldn’t be a priority without him pushing so forcefully for this. So, would you say that redistricting is going to play a more central role in the campaign now, moving forward, than you had expected?

Dan Cox: So many people on the shore already care about this, and are very, very concerned. That’s why it was stopped earlier in the year, when reasonable minds in the state, even across the aisle, said, ‘Enough is enough. Let’s make sure that this doesn’t backfire on everyone,’ and to keep our sole Republican voice in Congress is a wise thing, because it provides some balance, some ability to work across the aisle. You eliminate our Republican voices, this is going to be an issue that, at least for our side, is going to motivate people to vote. It just frustrates so many Marylanders who feel like they have no voice here. And now Wes Moore wants to take away alternative and diverse opinions. What kind of governor does that to his people? Nick Iannelli: President Trump has called on Republican-led states to redraw their maps to favor Republicans. We’ve seen that happen repeatedly. Last time you ran for governor, Trump endorsed you. Are you anticipating his endorsement again?

Dan Cox: No, this is about Maryland, and I’ve always been focused on Maryland. We’re running hard, we’re running across the aisle. You know, we’re losing about 30,000 people a year out of our state, net loss, and that’s not including the loss of businesses. The common sense, open for business approach, that’s my focus. That’s the sole purpose of me running this campaign, because we have got to save our state. We have become one of the hardest states to live in for affordability in America. My daughter literally the other day had to re-register for one year almost $200 for her car, and she drives a little car. I know that Maryland really cares about these issues, and that’s where we’re focused. Nick Iannelli: Those are issues that a lot of Marylanders care very much about. But in Maryland, a state where President Trump lost by about 30 points last election, do you think your affiliation or association with President Trump is going to really hurt you here?

Dan Cox: Well, it’s false. I don’t have an association or affiliation with the President. They’re trying to bring up the fact that last time around he endorsed me, that was maybe five years ago. A huge amount of time has passed. And the issues are entirely different. Nick Iannelli: So you do not want an endorsement from President Trump this time around?

Dan Cox: Well, I’m not seeking it. I’m certainly grateful for any and all help from all quarters, but I’m not seeking endorsements. We’re here to get the endorsement of the Maryland people, because that’s who’s hurting.

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