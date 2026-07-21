Next stop: Charles County jail. Maryland man accused of stealing school bus

A preliminary investigation determined that Joseph Andrew Townsend, 34, had entered a privately owned school bus lot, located keys to the vehicle and stole it.

A Waldorf, Maryland, man is accused of stealing a school bus and running a red light Sunday morning, leading to a traffic stop and, ultimately, his arrest.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said officers initiated a traffic stop around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, after the driver of a school bus failed to stop for a red light at the intersection of Leonardtown Road and Old Washington Road in Waldorf.

As the driver pulled over, the bus struck a curb, causing minor damage to the front end, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers said the driver was the only person on board the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said a preliminary investigation determined that Joseph Andrew Townsend, 34, of Waldorf, had entered a privately owned school bus lot, found keys to the vehicle and stole it.

Townsend was arrested and charged with theft over $25,000 and is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

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