Gun threats, handguns and alligators: Waldorf landlord held without bond

Among the animals allegedly discovered on Sir Leander Evans Gamble's property last week were an alligator, a cayman, a snake, an emu, dogs, cats and pigs.

Deputies say they found a whole load of neglected animals on the property of a home in Charles County, Maryland, as they investigated a report about a man allegedly threatening his tenants with a gun.

Among the animals discovered on Sir Leander Evans Gamble’s property last week were two alligators, a snake, an emu, dogs, cats and pigs, a spokesperson for Charles County government WTOP.

Gamble, 57, is being held without bond after deputies said he assaulted three people renting a trailer on his property and threatened them with a handgun, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. July 3 to the 10000 block of Penjack Place in Waldorf for a reported assault involving a gun.

Investigators said Gamble confronted three people who were renting a trailer on his property and physically assaulted them.

Deputies said Gamble then went into his home, retrieved a handgun, pointed it at the victims and threatened to harm them.

Gamble was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault. Six handguns were recovered from his home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they expect to file additional charges against Gamble based on the outcome of their investigation, which includes Animal Control officers.

The county’s Animal Care Center team is looking after the animals.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

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