Maryland father dies trying to save 10-year-old son in house fire

The 10-year-old boy escaped the fire that broke out at a two-story home in Hollywood, Md., but crews discovered his father's body on the second floor, the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal wrote in a statement.

A man was killed Sunday night while trying to rescue his 10-year-old son from a house fire in St. Mary’s County, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday night, crews from the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department and several neighboring departments were called to a two-story house at the 22800 block of Thornbury Drive in Hollywood for a fire with a child trapped inside, the marshal’s office wrote in a statement early Monday morning.

Firefighters had also been told that the home’s owner had gone back inside to look for his son, Deputy Fire Marshal Oliver Akire said, though whether that information came from the initial caller or another bystander was not immediately clear.

The young boy escaped the house, crews later learned, but his father became trapped inside, and his body was discovered on the second floor, the statement said.

Investigators managed to identify the man’s body on the scene, but now the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine an official cause and manner of death, according to the news release.

The fire marshal’s office the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. But officials believe the family was using ground-based sparkler fireworks which were deposited in a trash can on the house’s rear deck, where they ignited and engulfed the house in flames.

Deputies from the state fire marshal’s office and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are still working to determine if the discarded fireworks were still hot enough to ignite other garbage in the can.

“Our hearts are with this family as they face an unimaginable loss,” Acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray said in a statement. “As we continue our investigation, we want everyone to remember that fireworks don’t stop posing a risk when the show is over.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.