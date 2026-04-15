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Washington County ICE facility construction limited by federal judge

Daniel Zawodny, The Banner

April 15, 2026, 1:55 PM

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

A trailers outside a proposed ICE detention center in a small community in western Maryland known as a destination for weekend bicyclists and Civil War history buffs in Williamsport, Md., Thursday, March 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(AP/Steve Helber)

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement cannot proceed with retrofitting a warehouse in Western Maryland into a detention facility, pending further court proceedings, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Brendan A. Hurson said there are “internal inconsistencies” in the federal government’s report concerning possible environmental impacts on the surrounding area, including local water and sewer infrastructure.

Hurson’s injunction prohibits building and operating detention space inside the facility while awaiting further arguments in the federal court case. But the ruling still allows ICE to proceed with certain construction activities like erecting an eight-foot security fence around the property, installing security cameras, fixing the HVAC system and creating office space inside.

The ruling comes as Hurson’s previous stop-work order was set to expire.

This story continues. Read the rest on The Banner’s website.

Daniel Zawodny, The Banner

The Banner Montgomery is a local, independent news source covering Montgomery County and Maryland.

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