A closed‑door roundtable discussion in Hagerstown, Maryland, drew out strong concerns Monday over the federal government’s plan to convert a warehouse near Williamsport into a large immigration processing facility.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Roundtable brings out strong opposition to planned ICE processing center in Maryland

A closed‑door roundtable discussion in Hagerstown, Maryland, drew out strong concerns Monday over the federal government’s plan to convert a warehouse near Williamsport into a large immigration processing facility.

The invite‑only meeting, which was open to media for 15 minutes, brought together Gov. Wes Moore, Rep. April McClain Delaney and other community leaders who said they’ve been left without clear answers about the project.

Moore said what’s being proposed would take away economic opportunities and called out what he described as a lack of transparency from President Donald Trump’s administration.

“There are very real concerns that I have about what is being proposed,” he said.

The Trump administration plans to convert a warehouse in Williamsport into a 1,500‑bed mass immigration detention facility. The state’s top prosecutor has already filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to stop the plans.

Moore told the group the state never received a clear explanation of the project and pointed to a judge’s order that temporarily halted construction while Maryland’s lawsuit moves forward.

McClain Delaney told attendees that residents have been left without answers.

“People are frustrated about this administration, and that it has not even done the bare minimum to communicate with the residents here,” she said.

McClain Delaney introduced legislation last month that would prohibit the use of congressionally approved funds for the construction of the facility and provide a legal pathway for county residents to challenge the project’s development in court. She is also demanding access to the building for oversight.

Local leaders echo worries

Taj Smith, president of the Washington County NAACP, warned the facility would strain local resources.

“The plans for this processing center include moving through a population that is equal to our entire county’s population annually. Our water plant is already fragile and operating at maximum pressure, yet this facility could demand 100 times its current water allocation, threatening our water supply,” Smith said.

Officials also heard concerns about the potential impact on families.

Michael Lukens with the Amica Center for Immigrant Rights believes enforcement would rise if the center opens.

“They are not going to build this warehouse and leave it empty,” Lukens said. “They are going to find people to arrest and fill it.”

Washington County commissioners, meanwhile, have voted in support of bringing the facility to the area.

When speaking with the media after the roundtable, Gov. Moore was asked why some leaders who back the project were not invited to the meeting.

He said he has been in regular contact with county commissioners and said, “We know that there might be a disagreement on this issue. We understand that. And frankly, I think disagreement is natural and good when it comes to the democratic process.”

A federal judge has paused work at the site while the state’s legal challenge continues.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Rep. April McClain Delaney speak at a meeting Monday about a proposed ICE processing facility near Williamsport. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Rep. April McClain Delaney met with local leaders Monday to discuss concerns about a proposed ICE processing facility near Williamsport. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo A warehouse in Williamsport that’s being converted into an immigration detention center with plans to hold 1,500 people. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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