Maryland offers energy assistance as winter costs impact residents

The continued frigid temperatures and increased energy costs are putting added pressure on Maryland residents already struggling to pay their bills.

Rigel Moore, the director of Maryland’s Office of Home Energy Programs, says there are a variety of programs that can help residents who face energy shut-off with immediate assistance. There are also programs that help renters and homeowners improve their home’s energy efficiency, a way to save on energy costs.

A combination of federal and state special funds help pay for programs like the Maryland Energy Assistance Program, or MEAP, Moore said.

She urged residents that need energy assistance to apply online or through the One app, which takes about 20 to 30 minutes.

“You can do it on your phone, your computer, your tablet. You can forward the link to grandma, your mother, your sister, anybody; and we will determine your eligibility for you,” Moore said.

Moore explained there are grants that are connected to specific energy sources, depending on whether your home is served by gas or electric utilities. For example, she said the Electric Universal Service Program, part of the Department of Human Services, helps low-income families pay electric bills and cover ongoing and past-due amounts.

“You have to be in a DHS-defined ‘crisis’ in order to receive the crisis grant,” she said.

Moore said the state is in its “crisis season” and that participants in the state’s MEAP program may qualify for up to an additional $600 in help. In order to qualify for that help, participants would have to either be facing shut-off or need to replace a failing furnace.

For details, Moore said, applicants should visit their website.

