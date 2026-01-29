Dozens of water main leaks and breaks have WSSC Water crews busy

WSSC Water continues to ask customers to conserve as water main breaks and leaks strain the system, which spans Montgomery and Prince George's counties in Maryland.

WSSC Water continues to ask customers to conserve water — as heightened demand from people snowed in at home coupled with an ever-growing list of water main breaks and leaks threatening to strain the system — which spans Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 40 water mains were on the list to be fixed by WSSC Water crews. That number is only expected to grow.

“The temperature in the Potomac River, it’s a key indicator — it’s directly impacting those water main breaks,” said Luis Maya, a spokesman for WSSC Water.

Frigid cold air hitting the D.C. region this week is lowering the temperature of the river. Pipes do not respond well to those sudden changes.

“We’re seeing those breaks, and I’m sure we’re going to see a lot more in the next couple of days,” Maya said.

One of those breaks sent a crew Wednesday to Cappy Avenue in Capitol Heights, Maryland, a dead-end street on a hill. The leaking water left the street slick with ice.

Pablo Mendizabal, a utility technician, made a routine repair to the broken main, which was about 4 feet below the street.

“It’s not that bad,” he said. “The only thing that we come across is trying to find the valves to shut the main down to get it fixed. That’s probably the biggest thing. But other than that, it’s not that bad, once you layer up, work safe.”

In this case, the broken main was underneath a car parked on the street, but once they jump-started the vehicle and moved it, heavy machinery made digging through the frozen ground easy.

“We need (customers’) eyes,” Maya said. “If they see water rolling on the street, if they suspect the break, give us a call. The sooner they report it, the sooner a crew can be out here to repair that.”

Customers can call WSSC Water to report water and sewer issues at 301-206-4002.

