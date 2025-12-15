Some ways you can save money and still keep your house warm

We are using a lot more electricity through the cold months of the year so far, compared to last year.

Nick Alexopulos, a spokesman for Baltimore Gas and Electric Company, says electricity use by customers is up 9% between Nov. 10 and Dec. 10 of this year, compared to the same billing period in 2024.

He said most of that can be attributed to how cold it’s been and people cranking up the heat at home. Alexopulos said running the heat can account for 40% of your home energy use. So if you can, turn down your thermostat.

“Keep it at a temperature that is comfortable for you in your home, but when you lower that thermostat your heater is not running as much, you’re not using as much energy, and you can save a lot of money,” he said.

Alexopulos said another tip to help keep your bill down is running your dishwasher: “Believe it or not it takes a lot less energy to run the dishwasher than it takes generally to wash your dishes by hand.”

Adjusting your water heater could also contribute to savings.

“A good temperature for your water heater is 120 degrees,” Alexopulos said. “If your water heater is higher than 120 degrees, it’s working overtime to keep that water hot.”

BGE also recommends closing and blocking doors to prevent heat loss by letting cold air in, open curtains during the day so sunshine warms the home and switching to energy-efficient LED lighting.

“The more energy you use, the higher your bill is going to be,” Alexopulos said, adding that that is especially true for the winter and summer months.

