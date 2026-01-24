DC region utility companies ready resources for possible storm-related power outages

After the immediate snow, the bigger concern will be the freezing rain and ice that is expected to form on tree branches and power lines that could bring them down and potentially leave you in the dark.

We may be feeling effects from the snow, ice and below-freezing temperatures we’re expecting for the next few days.

After the immediate snow, the bigger concern will be the freezing rain and ice that is expected to form on tree branches and power lines that could bring them down and potentially leave you in the dark. Utility companies in D.C., Maryland and Virginia have been preparing for this for days, getting resources in place to respond quickly.

“We’re making sure that we’ve got adequate crews on the system to respond to outages, should they occur,” said Tammy Sanford, director of regional power operations for Pepco, which provides power for the District and Maryland.

But how much ice we get and where the power lines go down may affect how quickly crews can get your power restored. Aisha Khan at Dominion Energy in Virginia told WTOP it could be hours and potentially days before power may be fixed.

“I do want to emphasize that this could be gradual restoration,” Khan said.

Khan also urged caution if you encounter a downed power line.

“Stay away from those power lines. Always assume they are energized. We ask that you stay 30 feet away,” she said.

Both Pepco and Dominion say you should have enough food and water for 72 hours, in case the power goes out, and make sure your phone is charged up.

If your power does go out, call your utility to let them know — don’t assume it already knows.

Pepco’s Sanford adds there’s one more thing people can do to help crews speed up the restoration process.

“Please, if you don’t need to be out on the roads, it’s going to be really important that first responders, including fire, police and our crews, can safely make their way around our system,” she said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.