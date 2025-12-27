Maryland universities saw international student enrollment decline over past year

New data is indicating Maryland public universities saw sharp declines in international student enrollment for 2025. Out of 11 schools, eight reported the loss of 569 enrollees, when compared against past years.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today.

Maryland’s public universities lost at least 449 international students in the past year, likely more, as Trump administration travel bans, visa interview pauses and revocations, and a lack of support have those students considering other options, experts said.

Eight of the 11 universities in the state that responded to a request for data reported declines in the number of international students in fall 2025, compared to fall 2024, losing a total of 569 students over the year. That number was offset by the three campuses that gained a total of 120 students.

The University of Maryland, College Park lost the largest number of students, going from about 4,260 in Fall 2024 to about 3,980 in Fall 2025 — a loss of nearly 300 students, or 6.7%. Campus Counts, the university’s enrollment map report, does not provide data from countries with less than five students, meaning the decrease could be larger.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland had the largest decrease of 80% — but that reflected a drop from just five international students in fall 2024 and one in fall 2025.

Maryland Matters reached out to 16 Maryland universities early in the semester. Eleven provided data on the number of international students enrolled at their university, and five were either not traditional campuses, such as the University of Maryland Global Campus, or did not respond with data.

﻿﻿﻿

Total international student enrollment fell from 7,608 to 7,159, out of a total of more than 118,000 students on the 11 campuses this fall.

The declines follow the Trump administration’s ongoing immigration crackdown and revocation of thousands of student visas in spring. Though many of these visas have been restored, tensions remain high as international students grapple with potential challenges concerning their access to education.

Travel bans, visa interview pauses and a lack of support from the Trump administration, in addition to visa terminations, deter students from choosing to study in the United States and increase global competition, said Rachel Banks, the senior director of public policy and legislative strategy at NAFSA, an international educators association.

“We’re in this sort of fraught, anxious, uncertain period — you have students considering other options, especially in the English language space,” Banks said. “They’re high-quality, and welcoming.”

Banks also cited the Trump administration’s proposals to end duration of status by limiting international students’ studies to four years, while the original duration of status policy allows international students to stay in the United States until their studies are complete. Students — especially those in a Ph.D. program — may choose other countries to study due to concerns that they will not finish their program before their duration of status expires, Banks said.

“If there’s that uncertainty hanging over a student’s head, they’re going to think twice — you know — ‘I’m better off going to Canada, or the UK, or even countries that are non-English speaking,’” Banks said.

The University of Maryland, Baltimore County lost more than 200 international students from Fall 2024 to Fall 2025, leaving them with a 23% decrease. While the number of international undergraduate students increased by 22, the number of incoming international graduate students decreased by 234 at UMBC.

“While the decline in incoming international graduate students is concerning, we are optimistic that we will be able to work with international students to navigate the changing environment and continue to be a thriving community of international learners, researchers and teachers,” Yvette Mozie-Ross, the university’s vice provost for enrollment management and planning, said in a statement.

﻿﻿

Frostburg State University saw a 15.2% decrease in international students on campus. This does not account for its partnership with the Hunan University of Technology and Business in Changsha, China, which saw a 24.3% increase in enrollment.

Salisbury University’s international student enrollment dropped by 11% — a decrease of 10 students. Fall 2025 numbers are the university’s estimate from late September.

Bowie State University, Towson University and the University of Maryland, Baltimore all faced decreases of less than 10% — losing 19, 11 and 12 students, respectively.

“International students are experiencing increased uncertainty in the past year from new federal proposals and policies that have targeted them,” Michael Sandler, the University System of Maryland’s vice chancellor for communications and marketing, said in a statement. “These actions will constrict the pipeline of international talent that contributes to our academic strength and scientific innovation.”

Three universities — the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Morgan State University and Coppin State University — saw increases in international student enrollment. Coppin State University had the largest increase of international students, at 25%, with 16 extra studens. The University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Morgan State University increased their international student enrollment by 8.1% and 9.2%, or 9 and 95 more students, respectively.

Banks emphasized the importance of international talent at universities, especially at large research institutions, such as those that contribute to research in the health care field or make technological advances.

She also noted that international students bring culture to domestic students who may not be able to have their own international experience, and presented worries about culture-focused small businesses that were inspired by international student’s presence.

“International students play an essential role in Maryland’s campus communities, bringing cultural diversity, global perspectives and research talent,” Sanjay Rai, the Maryland Higher Education Commission’s secretary, said in a statement. “While some institutions have seen short-term decreases, Maryland remains committed to being a welcoming destination for students around the world.”