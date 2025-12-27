US Park Police officer hurt after being struck on BW Parkway

A U.S. Park Police officer sustained critical injuries early Saturday after being hit while "in the performance of his duties" on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

The incident, which was reported after 3 a.m., took place on the northbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Route 410, which led to a temporary closure of the roadway.

Officials said the U.S. Park Police officer was outside a patrol cruiser, doing a traffic-related investigation on a disabled vehicle when it was hit by another vehicle.

The officer was taken to a local hospital via helicopter with non-life-threatening injuries, and was discharged Saturday evening.

The driver of the striking vehicle stayed on the scene and was arrested, along with the driver of the disabled vehicle, as they “were related to suspected impaired driving,” U.S. Park Police said.

The patrol vehicle in the incident had damages and was towed from the scene. Due to the investigation of the incident, the roadway had been closed but has since reopened.

Officials are still investigating this incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest details.

