Chef Tobias Dorzon on faith, resilience and rebuilding life after shooting

Celebrity chef Tobias Dorzon is thankful to be alive after surviving a shooting in Maryland. He endured months of recovery, relearning how to walk and rebuilding his confidence.

Celebrity chef Tobias Dorzon says he is grateful to be alive after a shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland, last year nearly claimed his life.

Dorzon and his girlfriend Crystal were on their way home from a date night when they were both shot during a robbery in November 2024 in Hyattsville, according to police. Authorities later announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the attack.

“I remember a lot of smoke, just a lot of praying in the moment, trying to figure out what was next,” Dorzon told WTOP of the night he was shot. “We were going on normal date night.”

Dorzon, who was shot 11 times, was left confined to a bed for 60 days. From there, he had to learn how to walk again.

“Going from a bed to a wheelchair, from going to a wheelchair to a walker, from a walker to a cane. That was a process that I never, ever in my life thought I would have to deal with,” Dorzon said.

Even now, he still experiences numbness in his left leg, and every step takes focus. He credits faith and community support for helping him and his girlfriend recover during their darkest days.

“I don’t know how long I would have made it trying to fight. During recovery, it was rough, especially the first 60 days. It was like hell on earth,” he said.

Dorzon also had some big names cheering him on, including Guy Fieri, who gave Dorzon his TV debut on “Guy’s Grocery Games.” Dorzon said he considers Fieri a “big brother” who has been there since the shooting.

“He’s been the person to help me get back mentally, get me back to where I am right now,” Dorzon said.

The attack forced Dorzon, a former NFL player and father, to accept the limitations of what he can now do physically.

“I can’t run anymore. I can’t walk fast anymore,” he said, adding that those are things he never thought he’d lose.

In addition to the physical injuries, Dorzon said he had to rebuild his confidence mentally.

“To be able to walk outside without having to look over your shoulder every minute,” he said. “When things like this happen, we take for granted (our abilities).”

The ordeal, he said, has changed his outlook on life for the better.

“I cherish everything 20 times more than I did before. Just knowing that at any moment it could be your last. That’s the thing a lot of us don’t live in,” he said.

Dorzon’s return to the kitchen

Now, Dorzon is back doing what he loves: cooking. During his recovery, he even used downtime to hone his craft.

“I think the time that I had to sit down gave me a chance to study culinary more, love it more, and continue to perfect my craft,” Dorzon said.

He is also back on TV competing on Fieri’s “Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas.” Dorzon said returning to the studio helped him regain confidence.

“Getting back to it has been great. It’s been something that’s helped my confidence,” he said.

Dorzon is currently competing with chef Marcel Vigneron, of “Last Chef Standing,” and said working alongside chefs of his caliber helped him grow.

“You’re able to now be in the room with some of the people that think you are (somebody), and you’re excelling. It kind of gives you that stamp of who you really are,” Dorzon said.

Dorzon’s Huncho House and 1123 by Chef Tobias restaurants were part of his vision to bring fine dining to his hometown instead of setting up shop in bigger cities, even though he believes the decision will make it harder to receive major culinary awards.

“Michelin doesn’t come over here, and James Beard doesn’t come over here. But I want to be one of those reasons … why they take a look,” he said.

As for future restaurants, Dorzon said he isn’t sure yet whether he’ll expand to D.C. or Houston.

“I’ll get the opportunities to build one of those major juggernauts down the line. I still have a lot of life to live, and I wanted to make sure my community got to see what that really looked like,” Dorzon said.

When it comes to giving back, Dorzon is planning a big event Dec. 21 outside his Hyattsville restaurants to help feed and clothe those in need. He plans to feed 300 people, and is partnering with a local shoe store to hand out items such as hoodies, socks and toiletries.

“My biggest gift to myself for the holidays is making sure that I can give back,” Dorzon said.

