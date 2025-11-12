With recent Montgomery Co. coyote sightings, expert advises keeping small dogs, cats close while outside

Residents in Kensington have reported being followed and hearing coyotes yipping and howling since Nov. 4.

Kensington resident Barbara Ruben says the yips, howls and barks of coyotes that she heard outside of her home on Nov. 4 were “unnerving.”

Ruben told Bethesda Today on Monday that she had not previously encountered coyotes but had seen social media posts from her Kensington neighbors about various sightings. One neighbor even reported being followed by the creature while walking their dog, she said.

“You could hear them in the house pretty loudly,” Ruben said. “I opened the window and I recorded them, because they almost sounded like a dog fight. They were also doing some howling as well.”

