Moore taps state senator, former sheriff, to lead Maryland State Police

Sen. Michael Jackson will take over for Col. Roland L. Butler, who is set to retire from superintendent’s job next month.

Gov. Wes Moore (D) tapped Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles & Prince George’s) as the next superintendent of the Maryland State Police Friday, replacing Col. Roland L. Butler who is set to retire Nov. 1.

Before he was elected to the legislature, Jackson spent 22 years in the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office, the last eight, from 2002-2010, as elected sheriff. He was elected to the House of Delegates in 2014 and appointed to the Senate in 2021, winning reelection to the seat in 2022. He serves on the Budget and Taxation Committee.

“He’s one of our best members,” Senate Majority Leader Nancy King (D-Montgomery) said of Jackson’s work on the commitee “I’m thrilled for him. It’s a good opportunity for him. That makes me sad because he’s a really good friend and he’s really good on Budget and Tax.”

Butler took the helm at the State Police in early 2023, shortly after Moore’s inauguration. He became the first Black superintendent of the State Police in the agency’s history.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Moore applauded Butler for 31 years in law enforcement, calling him a “true public servant.”

“During Colonel Butler’s tenure at the helm of State Police, Maryland has become a national leader in crime reduction and public safety gains. He leaves behind a profound legacy as he enters retirement,” Moore said. “And I also know Senator Michael A. Jackson—an exceptional public servant in his own right—will build on the foundation Colonel Butler laid.”

Butler took the job after a lengthy career in the State Police, including time as chief of the Field Operations Bureau. But he faced a difficult confirmation battle, as a group of Black lawmakers argued that Butler had not done enough to promote diversity and address complaints of racism and discriminatory treatment of Black officers.

At the time, Jackson was one of four senators, all from Prince George’s County, to vote against Butler.

Last year, the State Police agreed to pay $2.75 million to settle a Justice Department investigation that found written and physical hiring tests used by the department discriminated against Black and female applicants.

The investigation in that began in 2022, before Butler’s tenure, and the funds were to be divided between 48 failed applicants. President Donald Trump’s (R) administration has since signaled that it intends to walk away from similar suits around the country.

Butler plans to retire Nov. 1, Moore said, and Jackson will take over Nov. 12. Lt. Col. Daniel C. Pickett will serve as superintendent in the interim.

— Reporter William J. Ford contributed to this report, which may be updated.