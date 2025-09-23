Will Maryland join the congressional redistricting battle?

Over the last 25 years, Maryland Democrats have gradually redrawn the state's congressional map to reduce the number of Republicans in federal office.

Maryland’s congressional district map, approved by the General Assembly in 2012, faced legal challenges that made it up to the U.S. Supreme Court, where justices decided it was not the court’s place to weigh in on state-level political gerrymandering disputes. (Courtesy Maryland Department of Planning) Maryland’s congressional district map, approved by the General Assembly in 2012, faced legal challenges that made it up to the U.S. Supreme Court, where justices decided it was not the court’s place to weigh in on state-level political gerrymandering disputes. (Courtesy Maryland Department of Planning) Over the last 25 years, Maryland Democrats have gradually redrawn the state’s congressional maps to reduce the number of Republicans in federal office.

Now that Rep. Andy Harris is the lone Republican member of Congress from Maryland, that’s still too many for some Democrats who see the battles being waged in Texas and other states and want a special session called this year to redraw the map.

And while not every leading Democrat in Maryland is on board with the idea, even those preaching caution aren’t ruling it out.

If it happens, it would need to be done this year since the filing deadline for next year’s elections is in February and any changes would surely spawn a legal challenge. And during an event in Randallstown on Monday, Senate President Bill Ferguson said it’s too early to say just yet if it’ll happen.

“I’ve said it over and over, it should be the absolute last possible option that we consider,” he said. “It’s not as easy as just going in and passing a bill. There’s some real legal concerns, and there are real questions about democracy.”

He referred to redistricting as a last resort to counter redistricting that favors Republicans in other states.

“I talked to my colleagues in other states who are from the other side of the aisle who also understand the devastating nature of what a race to the bottom looks like,” he said. “I’m hopeful that this trend that we’ve seen just in Texas and California can be stemmed, but we’ll see. We’re talking through it and looking through the options to keep it as a possibility, in the case that we have to deploy it.”

Ferguson said he hasn’t yet studied maps and drawings that could cause Harris to likely lose his congressional seat to a Democrat. But he said his colleagues in Annapolis are split on whether to even attempt it. Frederick County Delegate Jesse Pippy, the House Minority Whip in Annapolis, isn’t sure Democrats can pull it off.

“Maryland Democrats have already gerrymandered the hell out of Maryland,” Pippy said. “Every 10 years Democrats have redrawn the lines for their own benefit, and they’ve — every year — successfully managed to remove one more Republican from representation even though 40% of the state consistently votes Republican.”

He calls the concerns about gerrymandering in other states “fake outrage” while adding “this idea that it’s the moral thing to do is outrageous, because they’ve been doing it. They’ve been doing it for decades. Everyone knows it.”

But one Democrat ready to move ahead is Charles County Delegate C.T. Wilson, who said he’s been involved in the drawing of maps before and is looking at ways to make a map that gives Maryland eight Democrats in the House of Representatives.

“I think gerrymandering is a horrible idea, but I think that’s a national issue and Maryland shouldn’t take it on the chin just to try to be right,” Wilson said. “And I don’t believe in any moral superiority when it comes to a fight. Sometimes it’s just a brawl.”

Legally, he said he thinks Maryland would be on sound footing, but he admitted redrawing the map wouldn’t necessarily accomplish what Democrats want.

“But that’s not what this is about,” Wilson said. “This is about fighting back. This is about being determined and show as a state that we’re not just going to stand back and hope somebody else, hope California, hope New York and hope Illinois saves us. We’ll do our part.”

Pointing to the impact of federal job losses in Maryland, as well as a rising unemployment rate among Black women, Wilson said it’s another way for Maryland to fight back.

“I know that my state is ready to do something,” Wilson said. “Because right now, the worst thing we feel is helpless. And if we can change that, I’m all for it.”

