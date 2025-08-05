Political battles intensify across the country over congressional redistricting

A political war is breaking out over congressional redistricting in states across the country, as Republicans and Democrats battle for an edge ahead of next year's midterm elections.

Texas is ground zero for the unprecedented series of redistricting efforts, where Republicans are trying to gerrymander districts to gain five GOP seats.

Democrats in Texas so far have prevented Republicans from moving forward, by leaving the state so that there is not the necessary quorum for a vote.

The push by President Donald Trump for Texas Republicans to act is being called a power grab by Democrats, who are vowing to carry out redistricting in blue states, to add to their numbers in the U.S. House.

Redistricting is usually done once each decade in connection with the release of the latest U.S. Census figures, which can cause states to gain or lose House seats, depending on changes in their population.

But control of the House next year could turn on just a handful of seats and each party is seeking any advantage it can get.

Republicans currently control the House 219-212, but that margin will likely tighten due to special elections later this year.

Maryland Democrats ready to join the fight

Maryland Democrats currently control all but one of Maryland’s eight U.S. House districts, but some favor trying to target the seat of Republican Rep. Andy Harris, who represents the 1st District. Harris’ district includes the Eastern Shore, as well as areas northeast of Baltimore.

Along with Democrats in other states, state leaders argue that they have little choice but to consider redistricting, given what Trump started in Texas.

A proposal from House Majority Leader David Moon would begin the redistricting effort in Maryland if Texas or another state approves new districts.

“It’s the only way to make this fair,” Moon, a Democrat who represents Montgomery County, told the Baltimore Sun.

His proposal would need to be approved by the Maryland General Assembly, which isn’t scheduled to meet until next January.

State Republicans charge that such a redistricting plan would be illegal.

Virginia special election will have an impact on House power struggle

Democrats could tighten the already thin Republican margin in the U.S. House, in a series of special elections scheduled for September.

One of those is the race to succeed the late Rep. Gerry Connolly, who represented Virginia’s 11th District.

Democrat James Walkinshaw, who formerly served as Connolly’s chief of staff, is facing Republican Stewart Whitson. Democrats are hoping to retain the seat that they’ve held since 2006 when the special election is held Sept. 9.

Early voting in that race is currently underway.

Democrats are also counting on retaining seats in special elections in Arizona and Texas.

Republicans, meanwhile, expect to maintain a seat in Tennessee, in a special election scheduled for December.

If those races shake out as expected, Republicans would only have a 220-215 margin heading into the midterms. That means if Democrats were able to pick up just three seats, they could regain control of the U.S. House.

Redistricting efforts spreading like wildfire

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he would push for redistricting in his state if Texas approves the GOP plan.

Other states where Democrats are considering redistricting include Illinois and New York, where Texas Democratic lawmakers have traveled to, in an effort to thwart the Republican redistricting measure in the Lone Star State.

Illinois Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker welcomed state Democratic lawmakers from Texas this week, charging that Trump has come up with a “new scheme to rig the system.”

“Let’s be clear. This is not just rigging the system in Texas, it’s about rigging the system against the rights of all Americans for years to come,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker said he is open to redistricting in his state, where Democrats control 14 of Illinois’ 17 congressional seats.

Overall, more than a dozen states could potentially consider redrawing their congressional districts before the 2026 midterms.

Ohio is required to redraw its congressional districts before the end of the year. The state’s U.S. House delegation currently includes 10 Republicans and five Democrats.

